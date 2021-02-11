Dallas County reports 45 COVID deaths, 1,020 new cases today, Thursday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 45 deaths and 1,020 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Feb 11. The county reported 2,564 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 238,774.

The county is also reporting a total of 33,042 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of yesterday, 43,281 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. DCHHS has indicated it only has second doses in its inventory.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underling high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He expired at home.  A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an

area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. He expired in a facility.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 1,977 COVID-19 cases through today. New cases for Dallas County residents were a 25, 45 and 47-year-old female and a 11 and 16-year-old male. Cases for Collin County include a 24-year-old female and a 10 and 43-year-old male.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 4 was 1,381, which is a rate of 52.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/30/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 7,012 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 713 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Reports state that 420 children in Dallas County under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 103 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 4,044 residents and 2,263 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 876 have been hospitalized and 513 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Sixteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 383 residents and 191 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 750 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Wednesday, February 10. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 460 for the same time period, which represents around 18 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Updated modeling from UTSW shows hospitalizations between 420-720 by February 19. County officials are encouraged by these decreases, but COVID hospitalizations are still having a substantial impact on our health care systems.

“Today we announce 45 additional deaths and 1,020 new COVID-19 cases. Although our case numbers are declining, our deaths will continue to be high for some time due to the extremely high number of cases that we experienced in the preceding months and weeks.

The decisions we make today will determine what our COVID case numbers are in two weeks and what our death numbers are in the in the weeks that follow. This is why we must continue to make good choices and follow doctors’ advice and the science. The facts are now clear: masks protect from the spread of COVID 19 as does avoiding exposure to people outside your home. Brighter days are ahead, but we must maintain our vigilance in the fight against COVID-19 to keep ourselves, our community, and our country as strong as possible until the vaccine can help us to reach herd immunity.

Our vaccine distribution this week has been hampered by logistical delays and now the weather. Please know that if you are seeking your second dose, we will get you that second dose as soon as possible. Please stay tuned to social media and the bottom scroll of your television for updates on when our vaccine operations will run during these the upcoming ice and snow storms. We will not be able to run vaccine operations if it is not safe for our patients to travel to the vaccine site but will run vaccine operation when the weather permits. I’m sorry for the problems and anxiety these delays are causing but know that our employees and our volunteers are committed to getting you your shot just as soon as possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]