GISD to offer new cultural study opportunities

Social Studies credit offer­ings at Garland ISD will be even more diverse in the 2021- 22 school year.

While Garland Independent School District has offered Af­rican American and Mexican American Studies for a few years, the classes will be of­fered for credit for the first time in the fall.

GISD Social Studies Co­ordinator John Hatch said the classes offer a perspective of history from the African Amer­ican viewpoint and how it adds to America’s greater story.

“It’s a unique perspective that needs to be understood,” Hatch said.

Hatch said GISD is the only district he is aware of to offer African American or Mexican American Studies as an option for a social studies credit.

Hatch, who worked for GISD for 20 years, said that he began looking at the Mexican American Studies and Afri­can American Studies courses when he became coordinator four years ago. He thought they had great potential for GISD students, but they weren’t well utilized. Hatch started working with teachers to help garner support for the classes, both of which had low enrollment. De­spite a sizeable Hispanic popu­lation, Hatch said the Mexican American Studies class had never enough enrollment to move forward with the class.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]