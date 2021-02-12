Fair Park vaccine operation open Friday

Fair Park vaccine operations will open Friday, Feb. 12, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., weather permitting. Operations will be moved indoors to the Grand Building and will only provide second doses to people who were scheduled to receive their second dose at Fair Park Monday, Feb. 8, through Thursday, Feb. 11. The operation will open again Sunday, Feb. 14, to provide vaccines to individuals who were scheduled to receive their second dose Friday, Feb. 12.

Fair Park will be closed due to weather Saturday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 15.

Individuals who were scheduled to receive their second dose Friday Feb. 12, will be turned away as efforts will be focused on providing second doses to those who were scheduled Monday, Feb. 8, through Thursday, Feb 12.

For more information and to check for any weather-related updates on the Fair Park vaccine operation, visit dallascountycovid.org.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]