Assistance for Sachse residents affected by storm

The unusually harsh winter storm that has left more than 5 million Texans without power and some without water continues to affect Sachse residents.

Several residents have reported on Facebook that they have been without power for more than 50 hours, while others have experienced rolling blackouts.

All Sachse facilities remain closed due to the weather, but the police department and Sachse Fire-Rescue remain available to assist with emergencies. Public Works crews are currently sanding roads to mitigate ice and officials are asking residents to travel only if necessary.

The city also announced all residential services such as trash and recycling pickup have been canceled through Wednesday. City officials will continue to monitor the situation.

Garland ISD Superintendent Ricardo Lopez announced Feb. 17 that schools would remain closed throughout the week. Initially, the district expected to cancel school for face-to-face students, but as power outages spread across the district, all instruction was canceled.

As a result of the wintry weather and power issues for residents without power, the city of Sachse initially opened a warming station Monday, Feb. 15, but City Manager Gina Nash said they closed it due to the fact no one came by to use the facility.

Chase Oaks Church and 5 Loaves Food Pantry opened a warming station Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Chase Oaks Campus Admin Karen Bannis said they had 15 people spend Tuesday night and an additional nine people had stopped by to warm up.

“We are here for [Sachse residents],” Bannis said. “We will probably max out at about 100 people, but we still have plenty of room, snacks and coffee. We are working on hot meals.”

Bannis said that residents in need of a warm place could visit the church’s website and fill out a brief form, or they can stop by, even if it is to get a cup of coffee.

Chase Oaks Church will remain open Wednesday night for residents who are still without power. The church is located at 2709 Third St. in Sachse.

