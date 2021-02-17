Fair Park vaccine operation closed

As Texas continues to experience below freezing temperatures, Fair Park vaccine operations will remain closed through Saturday, Feb. 20. Officials are continually monitoring the weather and balancing the need to keep residents safe versus the urgency of administering second doses of the vaccine.

According to a Feb. 17 news release, officials have sufficient vaccine supply to ensure those who received their first dose will receive their second dose as well. When the operation reopens, only those needing second doses will be seen until the facility can catch up, first starting with those who are most delayed in their second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance is that second doses should be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]