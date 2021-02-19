City asks for community damage assessment help

The city of Sachse is asking for assistance in assessing how much damage the community sustained from the storm. Emergency management professionals use a number of tools to determine how much damage an event created. One of those tools is the damage assessment.

Sachse officials are asking residents that sustained damage from the storm to take a moment and fill out a survey which will provide data to state and federal officials regarding the impact of the storm.

As noted in the survey, completing this form does not replace contacting your insurance provider, nor does it secure any kind of state or federal funding to help resolve the issues. The purpose is to try and measure how much damage occurred.

Complete the survey by visiting https://arcg.is/uOrOb.

