Dallas County reports 25 COVID related deaths, 333 new cases today, Saturday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 25 deaths and 333 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 20. The county has reported 2,816 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 242,541.

The county is also reporting a total of 34,131 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of yesterday, 43,823 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Operations at Fair Park have been suspended through February 20.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in a hospital Emergency Department and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s wo was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Addison. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in a hospital Emergency Department and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 2,031 COVID-19 cases through Feb 19.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 6 was 636, which is a rate of 24.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 21.1% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 6 (week ending 2/13/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 7,012 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 713 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

There are currently 90 active long-term care facility outbreaks. Accumulative total of 4,155 residents and 2,315 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 921 have been hospitalized and 555 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Fourteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 385 residents and 194 staff members in these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 575 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, February 18. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 358 for the same time period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]