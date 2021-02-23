Fair Park vaccine operation closed

The Fair Park vaccine operation will close Feb. 23, because Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) have not received the next shipment of Moderna vaccine. DCHHS expects to receive the shipment in the late morning or early afternoon, but the vaccine will have to be thawed for several hours before use. Fair Park will reopen for second doses at 8 a.m. Feb. 24, for individuals whose dose was due on or before Feb. 16.

The state confirmed sufficient supply to ensure everyone who received their first dose at Fair Park can receive their second dose but last week’s winter storm caused shipping delays. DCHHS is only administering second doses until they catch up following closures due to inclement weather and they are starting with those most delayed. They are asking for patience as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is that the second dose may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.

For more information and to check for updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, please visit dallascountycovid.org.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]