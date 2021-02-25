Caliber Auto Care opens Sachse location

Caliber Auto Care is revving up operations in Sachse and residents will soon have a new place to get oil changed and tires rotated.

The new business opened its 14th Dallas-Fort Worth location and 30th overall in Sachse Tues­day, Feb. 16, despite the winter storm that affected the area.

The company is known for its customer service, zero pressure sales approach to auto care, and in most cases, having customers oil changed in under 30 minutes.

The Sachse location will be managed by Paul Crouch, who has 25 years of experience in the industry and has been with Cali­ber for a year.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]