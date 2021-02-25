City rides out winter storm

Sachse city officials said they were pleased with the city’s response to last week’s winter storm when several Tex­ans lost power and water.

Fire-Rescue Chief Marty Wade the department didn’t see a big increase in medical calls and that there were sur­prisingly few motor accidents, he attributes this to the frigid temperatures keeping residents indoors.

The fire chief said the big­gest increase in workload came from calls for frozen and bro­ken water pipes. Fire-rescue also responded to two structure fires caused by residents im­properly trying to thaw frozen pipes.

Wade said that, overall, he was happy with the city’s re­sponse saying that before the freeze. According to Wade, Public Works employees worked hard before the storm to ensure pumps wouldn’t freeze.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]