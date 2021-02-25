City rides out winter storm

Sachse city officials said they were pleased with the city’s response to last week’s winter storm when several Texans lost power and water.
Fire-Rescue Chief Marty Wade the department didn’t see a big increase in medical calls and that there were surprisingly few motor accidents, he attributes this to the frigid temperatures keeping residents indoors.
The fire chief said the biggest increase in workload came from calls for frozen and broken water pipes. Fire-rescue also responded to two structure fires caused by residents improperly trying to thaw frozen pipes.
Wade said that, overall, he was happy with the city’s response saying that before the freeze. According to Wade, Public Works employees worked hard before the storm to ensure pumps wouldn’t freeze.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]