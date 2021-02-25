Crime declines in city again

Crime is once again on the decline in Sachse, continuing a five-year trend according to Po­lice Chief Bryan Sylvester.

There were 533 crimes in Sachse in 2020, an 18% de­crease from the 647 crimes in 2019.

“There is a downtrend in crimes for us,” Sylvester said, “Nationwide, there is a gener­al downward trend in property crimes.”

Crime is categorized as either Part 1 or Part 2. Part 1 crimes in­clude aggravated assault, simple assault, sexual assault, robbery, residential burglary, building burglary, vehicle burglary, auto theft and theft. Part 2 crimes include criminal mischief, forg­ery/fraud, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, drug pos­session/paraphernalia and DWI.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]