Crime declines in city again

Crime is once again on the decline in Sachse, continuing a five-year trend according to Police Chief Bryan Sylvester.
There were 533 crimes in Sachse in 2020, an 18% decrease from the 647 crimes in 2019.
“There is a downtrend in crimes for us,” Sylvester said, “Nationwide, there is a general downward trend in property crimes.”
Crime is categorized as either Part 1 or Part 2. Part 1 crimes include aggravated assault, simple assault, sexual assault, robbery, residential burglary, building burglary, vehicle burglary, auto theft and theft. Part 2 crimes include criminal mischief, forgery/fraud, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, drug possession/paraphernalia and DWI.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]