Dallas County vaccine operation continues

Dallas County vaccine operations at the Fair Park drive-thru site continue following closures due to last week’s winter storm. In an effort to catch up on delayed second doses as soon as possible, the county has released the following schedule.

Those due for the second dose Feb. 22 or earlier will be seen from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Those due Feb. 23 or earlier will be seen 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

The vaccine operation will be closed Sunday, Feb. 28.

Operations will resume for those due for the second dose Feb. 25 or earlier from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday Mar. 1. Those due on March 1 or earlier will be seen from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday Mar. 2. Those due on March 3 or earlier, will be seen Wednesday, Mar. 3.

Official ask individuals to arrive around the same time as when they received the first dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.

For more information and to check for updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, visit dallascountycovid.org.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]