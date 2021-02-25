State reports nine COVID related deaths, 142 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Feb 25.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed nine deaths and 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 69,453 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 1,150 active cases and a total of 68,303 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 712 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 274 are hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than yesterday.

A decrease of 14 in hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 6,724 of which 1,748 cases, the same as yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]