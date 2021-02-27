State reports three COVID related deaths, 175 new Collin cases today, Saturday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Feb 27.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed three deaths and 175 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 69,920 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 1,161 active cases and a total of 68,759 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 719 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 276 are hospitalized with COVID-19, the same number as yesterday.

A decrease of 273 in hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 5,912 of which 1,509 cases, 90 fewer yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]