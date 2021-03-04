CARES Act funds city improvements

Sachse city officials were able to put CARES Act money received from the federal government to use – funding several projects and building upgrades.
The CARES Act was a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump Mar. 27, 2020.
The bill allocated $11.24 billion to Texas, and approximately 45%, or $5.06 billion, went to local governments. Sachse received $1,610,855 in CARES Act funding in two allotments through Dallas and Collin County. The first for roughly $1.3 million and the second for approximately $270,000.
Nash said the purpose of CARES Act funding and how it could be used was held to stringent guidelines and that all expenditures had to be approved through the county that allocated the funds.
The most significant CARES Act expense for Sachse was building modifications, $386,000 and contact tracing, $202,495, including touchless entry doors for most facilities. Although the touchless entry doors are still on backorder, the contract tracing equipment which includes non-contact temperature assessment devices, cameras and badge readers for the doors have already proven beneficial.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]