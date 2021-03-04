CARES Act funds city improvements

Sachse city officials were able to put CARES Act money received from the federal gov­ernment to use – funding several projects and building upgrades.

The CARES Act was a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump Mar. 27, 2020.

The bill allocated $11.24 bil­lion to Texas, and approximate­ly 45%, or $5.06 billion, went to local governments. Sachse received $1,610,855 in CARES Act funding in two allotments through Dallas and Collin County. The first for roughly $1.3 million and the second for approximately $270,000.

Nash said the purpose of CARES Act funding and how it could be used was held to strin­gent guidelines and that all ex­penditures had to be approved through the county that allocat­ed the funds.

The most significant CARES Act expense for Sachse was building modifications, $386,000 and contact tracing, $202,495, including touchless entry doors for most facilities. Although the touchless entry doors are still on backorder, the contract trac­ing equipment which includes non-contact temperature as­sessment devices, cameras and badge readers for the doors have already proven beneficial.

