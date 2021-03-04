EDC considers grant for 5 Loaves food truck

The Sachse Economic Devel­opment Corporation met Feb. 26 to discuss the possibility of a $10,000 grant to help Audrey Wallace of 5 Loaves Food Pantry buy a food truck to sell coffee.

Wallace said she plans to take the food truck to special events in Sachse or neighboring cities and sell bags or individual cups of coffee. She has already lo­cated a truck out-of-state with 65,000 miles to purchase in the event it is still available when funding comes through.

The truck, says Wallace, is already equipped and ready to go. She estimated that she could have the truck ready by June, pending grant approvals.

Wallace applied for a Project Innovation grant from NBCU­niversal, which would cover most of the $81,000 she needs. Along with the Project Innova­tion grant, Wallace applied for a grant from Bank of America. Atmos Energy pledged an ad­ditional $10,000 contingent on Wallace receiving the Project Innovation grant.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]