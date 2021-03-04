Garland police increase DWI patrol during Spring Break

Garland police is increasing Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) patrols starting March 5 through March 22.

The increased DWI patrols are for an Impaired Driver Mobilization (IDM) project. The project is funded through a TxDOT grant targeting DWI and Driving Under the Influence by Minors. The patrols will be active during nighttime hours, utilizing marked and unmarked police cars.

Officers will apply for blood search warrants for those drivers who refuse to consent to give a specimen of their breath or blood when arrested for DWI-related offenses.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve 180 days in jail. Safety officials say other costs associated with an impaired driving arrest and conviction can add up to more than $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases and other expenses.

Every day, approximately 800 people are injured in a drunk driving crash. In 2019, TxDOT reported 76 people were killed in March in motor vehicle crashes where the driver was under the influence.

