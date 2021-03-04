GISD campuses ‘Not Rated’ by TEA

Garland ISD board of trust­ees recognized a Sachse stu­dent and covered the district’s annual academic performance report during the Feb. 23 reg­ular meeting.

Director of Research, As­sessment and Accountability Veronica Joyner gave a brief overview of the annual perfor­mance report.

The Texas Education Agen­cy required report consists of the Texas Academic Perfor­mance Report (TAPR), the report of violent crime, post­secondary performance, ac­creditation status and others.

TAPR is prepared annual­ly by the TEA and considers several factors such as STA­AR performance, attendance, graduation and dropout rates and College, Career and Mili­tary Readiness and other post­secondary indicators. This year’s report is not updated due to the cancelation of the spring 2020 State of Texas As­sessments of Academic Read­iness (STAAR).

A typical year would in­clude an accountability rat­ing of A through F for each campus and the district as a whole; however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Texas campuses and districts were given “Not Rated: De­clared State of Disaster” as their accountability rating.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]