GISD campuses ‘Not Rated’ by TEA

Garland ISD board of trustees recognized a Sachse student and covered the district’s annual academic performance report during the Feb. 23 regular meeting.
Director of Research, Assessment and Accountability Veronica Joyner gave a brief overview of the annual performance report.
The Texas Education Agency required report consists of the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR), the report of violent crime, postsecondary performance, accreditation status and others.
TAPR is prepared annually by the TEA and considers several factors such as STAAR performance, attendance, graduation and dropout rates and College, Career and Military Readiness and other postsecondary indicators. This year’s report is not updated due to the cancelation of the spring 2020 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR).
A typical year would include an accountability rating of A through F for each campus and the district as a whole; however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Texas campuses and districts were given “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster” as their accountability rating.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]