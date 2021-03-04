State reports eight COVID related deaths, 25 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Mar. 4.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed eight deaths and 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 70,184 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 1,447 active cases and a total of 68,737 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 740 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 229 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 fewer than yesterday.

A decrease of 245 in hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 5,263 of which 1,279 cases, 57 fewer yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]