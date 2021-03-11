Citizens talk trash, CERT

Sachse City Council received the city’s Comprehensive An­nual Financial Report (CAFR), waived permit fees for repairs needed due to the winter storm and extended memberships at the Michael J. Felix Communi­ty Center at the Mar. 1 regular meeting.

During the citizen input por­tion of the meeting, resident Richard Cho asked the council to consider a trash collection credit for residents who went several weeks without their trash being collected by CWD.

Cho said that before the win­ter storm, the last trash collec­tion in his neighborhood was Feb. 4 and the next collection was Feb. 25 – a three-week gap between collection. Cho said that CWD decided not to pick up trash in his neighborhood on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 because of inclement weather, and he thinks residents who did not re­ceive the service for that period should not be charged.

Cho contacted the city utility services and was told he needed to send an email regarding cred­it toward his trash collection. He asked council to consider issuing an automatic credit to all residents whose service was disrupted because many are still dealing with damage caused by the storm. City Manager Gina Nash said she would contact CWD about issuing credits.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]