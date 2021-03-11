Historical Society reviews, plans for 2021

Sachse Historical Society held its annual meeting March 7 via Zoom to discuss 2020 projects, goals for 2021 and changes to the bylaws.
Secretary Tricia Lindsey explained the society’s 2020 activities, saying that, despite closing from March to August, the museum had 65 visitors and 33 new donations.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visits from schools, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops were not allowed. The society did reopen Tuesday operations; however, they did not advertise.
Lindsey said that staff was still able to work on several projects, either on-site or at home. She said the most significant project was the onion shed – the nickname staff has given for the pavilion that shelters the 1948 Arhen-Fox fire truck.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]