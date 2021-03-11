Historical Society reviews, plans for 2021

Sachse Historical Soci­ety held its annual meeting March 7 via Zoom to dis­cuss 2020 projects, goals for 2021 and changes to the bylaws.

Secretary Tricia Lind­sey explained the society’s 2020 activities, saying that, despite closing from March to August, the museum had 65 visitors and 33 new do­nations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, vis­its from schools, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops were not allowed. The society did reopen Tuesday opera­tions; however, they did not advertise.

Lindsey said that staff was still able to work on several projects, either on-site or at home. She said the most significant project was the onion shed – the nick­name staff has given for the pavilion that shelters the 1948 Arhen-Fox fire truck.

For the full story, see our Mar. 11 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]