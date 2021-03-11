Lady Mustangs rack up four more wins

The Sachse Lady Mustangs softball team opened the season 5-1 in their first tournament last week and faced a difficult challenge in the Tana Jo tournament.

Before entering the tournament, Sachse took on Garland on March 2 in their first district game and scored runs and scored them often in a 17-3 victory. Kayla Olthouse led the way with a home run in the victory while also getting a win while striking out nine batters in the circle. Madison McClarity also hit two home runs in the win on four hits while Kelsea Flores hit two home runs herself.

Sachse used that momentum to enter the Tana Jo Memorial Tournament at Wylie High School, losing back-to-back games last Thursday, dropping the first game 8-7 against Burleson Centennial and the second game 6-5 against Wylie East.

For the rest of the tournament, Sachse struggled to deal with some of the competition. They knocked off Horn 9-1 last Friday before falling to Rains 16-2 in the night cap. Heading into Saturday, Sachse tied The Colony before eventually beating Forney to end the tournament, winning 15-3.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]