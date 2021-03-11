PD plans to engage community in 2021

After canceling most events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sachse Police Department is finding a way to say “yes” to community engagement in 2021.
Police Chief Bryan Sylvester said the “say yes” attitude encapsulates the overall philosophy of how the department will begin engagement again.
Even though the department did find opportunities during 2020, such as the Halloween candy chute, Sylvester said the outreach wasn’t as robust as they are used to nor what they desire it to be. He said the department is looking at ways to reimagine the community outreach programming to stay connected and provide resources, activities and services beyond crime control, which is an essential part of the Sachse Police Department.
“I think the overall philosophy that we have been talking here with the staff and city management and council is that we want to find a way to say ‘yes’ to some of the things we had to say no to last year,” Sylvester said.
One outreach program canceled in 2020 was Cops and Campers, a week-long youth outreach summer camp run by School Resource Officers, volunteers and select high school students.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]