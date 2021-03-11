State reports four COVID related deaths, 62 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Mar. 11.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 70,897 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 1,296 active cases and a total of 83,433 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 754 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 188 are hospitalized with COVID-19, no change from yesterday.

A decrease of 150 in hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 4,406 of which 926 cases, 65 fewer yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]