Dallas County reports 35 COVID related deaths, 351 new cases Thursday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 35 deaths and 351 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 11. The county has reported 3,236 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 248,724.

The county is also reporting a total of 36,959 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 148,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

At Fair Park, first doses through the Community Vaccination Center and second doses through DCHHS will continue this week.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in a hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cockrell Hill. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 2,123 COVID-19 cases through today, March 11. New Dallas County cases include two 19-year-old females and a 55-year-old male.

One case of a B.1.526 variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been newly reported in a resident of Dallas County; this individual did not have a history of travel outside of Dallas County. Nine cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County. One was hospitalized and five had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 8 was 457, which is a rate of 17.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 12.1% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 8 (week ending 2/27/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 1,714 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 504 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. An additional death of a teacher’s assistant in a Dallas County K-12 school from COVID-19 was confirmed this past week.

There are currently 43 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,225 residents and 2,332 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 969 have been hospitalized and 624 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Eleven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 402 residents and 203 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 268 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Wednesday, March 10. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 396 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

County officials encourage everyone to follow public health guidance, continue masking and avoid crowded and non-essential indoor settings. Updated UTSW forecasting indicates hospitalizations between 130-220 and daily case counts between 240-500 by March 25th.

