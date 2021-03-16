Council approves water relief, reopening plan

Sachse City Council approved a water credit, amended the Economic Development Corporation’s bylaws and discussed a reopening plan for City Hall during the March 15 regular meeting.

Council approved a 2,000-gallon credit to every residential water account issued on all utility bills resulting in a $9.80 reduction. Residents who experienced leaks can still fill out the adjustment form.

The Sachse Economic Development Corporation’s bylaws were amended by council, allowing City Manager Gina Nash to serve or hire a designee to serve as executive director. Council was divided on the issue but ultimately approved the changes.

Council also discussed a reopening plan for several city facilities. Nash proposed reopening City Hall for all customer-related services, the Public Safety Building and the animal shelter with masks required for employees and encouraged for visitors.

The Michael J. Felix Community Center will now allow walk-ins, and the Sachse Public Library will reopen and allow board game checkouts again.

The Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center will remain closed.

