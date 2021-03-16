Dallas County reports 10 COVID related deaths and 311 new cases today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 11 deaths and 311 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 16. The county has reported 3,320 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 249,846.

The county is also reporting a total of 37,390 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 168,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported 2,134 COVID-19 cases through, March 16. New Dallas County cases include a 16 and 49-year-old female and a 26, 49, 54, 57-year-old male. New Collin County cases include a 1 and 20-year-old female.

Two additional cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County. To date, a total of eleven cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. One was hospitalized and five had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 9 was 285, which is a rate of 10.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 9.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 9 (week ending 3/6/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 1,714 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 504 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. An additional death of a teacher’s assistant in a Dallas County K-12 school from COVID-19 was confirmed this past week. There are currently 30 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,236 residents and 2,335 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 988 have been hospitalized and 652 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twelve outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 416 residents and 205 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings are available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. At last report, there were 246 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, March 15. Officials reported the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 30 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

County officials encourage everyone to follow public health guidance, continue masking and avoid crowded and non-essential indoor settings. Updated UTSW forecasting indicates hospitalizations between 90-300 and daily case counts between 300 by March 29th.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]