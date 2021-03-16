Sachse EDC director resigns

Leslyn Blake resigned from her duties as Executive Direc­tor of the Sachse Economic Development Corporation last week. Board members accept­ed the terms of her resignation, effective immediately, during a special meeting held March 9.

Blake was hired by the board in 2014. In her role, one of her primary goals was to bring Sachse to the attention of high-quality developers.

EDC President Spencer Hauenstein said Blake has been very successful at leveraging her marketing background to raise awareness of the city and creating a more develop­ment-friendly environment.

“She has driven a lot of proj­ects for us and I’m proud of the Sachse EDC’s accomplish­ments under her direction,” Hauenstein said in an email. “The 5th Street district project was the biggest focus of her time.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]