Children can hop over to City Hall for Easter fun

The city of Sachse is planning a little something “eggstra” spe­cial for Easter.

Sachse residents will have the opportunity to hunt for Easter Eggs across the City Hall com­plex.

Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman said that from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. Friday, March 26, and continuing through Sunday, March 28, thousands of eggs will be scattered outside City Hall, the Sachse Library and the Michael J. Felix Community Center.

Last year, the city handed out egg kits at the fire station. City staff put the kits together and par­ents registered and picked them up during the drive-thru event. This year, Wiseman said the city wanted to provide fun for resi­dents without having one day and time where large crowds would gather for the egg hunt. She said staff kept social distancing in mind and instead planned a three-day egg hunt.

Wiseman said there will be prize eggs with slips of paper indicating a prize has been won. The prizes will be Easter goodie bags that can be redeemed during regular business hours at the community center.

“We want as many people to enjoy this as possible so we’re asking families to limit children to 10 eggs each,” Wiseman said. “We hope you are as ‘egg-cited’ about this as we are.”

Although she would not di­vulge any additional details, Wiseman did confirm the Easter Bunny will be making surprise visits throughout the weekend and encouraged residents to be on the lookout.

The city is encouraging res­idents to egg hunt at their own leisure while being mindful of others.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]