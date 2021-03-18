Sachse drops four in final tournament

After a two-game winning streak got the Sachse baseball team back to .500, the Mustangs fell back to spaces.

Sachse lost four games out of five in their final tournament of the regular season. The losses moves the Mustangs to 5-9-1 as they prepare to enter district play.

Sachse started the tournament off on a bad note, losing their first two games on Thursday, March 11. They were shut out twice in losing 8-0 to Prosper and 15-0 to Marcus. Prosper was able to score three runs in the first inning of the game to build an advantage and put the game away with four more runs in the fourth. Sachse was unable to get a single hit in the game.

Against Marcus, the Mustangs surrendered five runs in each of the first three innings, and the game was ended in the fourth by mercy rule as Sachse could only muster five hits. In the two games combined, Sachse committed five errors.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]