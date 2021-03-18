State reports one COVID related death, 94 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Mar. 18.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 71,371 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 999 active cases and a total of 84,512 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 774 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 145 are hospitalized with COVID-19, one less than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 69 cases throughout the state at 3,846 of which 773 cases, 51 fewer than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]