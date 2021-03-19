Sachse football schedule released for 2021 season

The Sachse Mustangs football team released its schedule for the 2021 football season.

A year after reaching the postseason with a young team with talent across the offense, the Mustangs take on two non-district playoff opponents before the competitive District 9-6A slate. The Sachse schedule is as follows:

vs. Coppell, Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ Red Oak, Friday, Sep. 3, 7 p.m.

vs. Denton Braswell, Thursday, Sep. 9, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

vs. Lakeview Centennial, Friday, Sep. 17, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ Rowlett, Friday, Sep. 24, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ North Garland, Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. (Williams Stadium)

Friday, Oct. 8 – Bye Week

vs. Garland, Thursday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ South Garland, Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

Wylie, Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

Naaman Forest, Friday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. (Williams Stadium)

The Mustangs open the season with back-to-back games against playoff teams from the 2020 year: Coppell and Red Oak. The Cowboys finished third overall in District 6-6A with a 6-4 record before falling to Guyer in the first round. Last season, Coppell beat Sachse in the opening week 42-35.

The Hawks went 9-3 last season, and after knocking off Coronado in the first round, fell to Mansfield Summit in round two of the postseason. After capping off the non-district slate against Denton Braswell, Sachse opens district play facing Lakeview Centennial and Rowlett.

After losing to both teams last season, the Mustangs will look to exact some revenge by beating the Eagles, who defeated Sachse for the first time since 2015 in the rivalry matchup.

Sachse ends the campaign against fellow playoff teams Wylie and Naaman Forest in home contests. The Rangers were district champions last season.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]