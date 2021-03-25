Resident enjoys volunteer role

After retiring, Sachse resi­dent Richard New realized he didn’t know much about the community in which he lived. After reading about the Volun­teers in Police Service (VIPS) program, he decided it might be the outlet he needed to get to know Sachse.

“We were here almost two years, and all I knew about the community was where the grocery store was and where Walmart was,” New said. “It was like ‘what exists on the other side of Highway 78?’”

New previously worked as a facility manager for Raythe­on and has lived in Sachse for almost seven years. He said he was trying to find ways to get involved in the community, and the program intrigued him. Since joining, New said he has learned more about Sachse and city government. He said he has also made new friends and met people he wouldn’t have otherwise.

By Dustin Butler