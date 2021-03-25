Sachse drops opening district contests

The Sachse Mustangs entered district play looking to reignite a new winning streak.

Instead, they suffered back-to-back losses last week. The Mustangs opened the week with a loss to Lakeview Centennial 7-6 in extra innings on March 16.

After falling behind 3-0 through five innings of work, Sachse made a huge push with a five-run inning in the top of the sixth to give themselves the first lead of the game. Kyle Stanners opened the inning by driving in Jesse Ponce on a base hit to right field, which was followed by back-to-back walks to load the bases with one out. That’s when Chris Marcellus belted a line drive to center field that drove in everybody with an inside-the-park-home-run.

Lakeview was able to respond in the bottom half of the inning with two runs scoring on an error by third baseman Nathan Darden and a sacrifice fly, giving the Patriots the lead once again.

The game continued its back-and-forth affair with another run from Sachse to even things up and send it to extra innings.

In the top half of the eighth, Sachse was able to move a runner to third base, but Jhett Creel flew out to center field to end the inning. Once again, it was Lakeview capitalizing on another error, Sachse’s fourth of the game, to seal the victory.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]