Voter registration deadline is April 1

Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs wants to remind eligible Texas voters of the upcoming April 1 voter registration deadline for the May 1 election.

The Secretary issued a final call to action to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage their fellow Texans to register and prepare to vote in the upcoming election.

“Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy,” said Secretary Hughs. “I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1st so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas.”

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at teamrvp.sos.texas.gov/MVO/mvp.do.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online at txapps.texas.gov./tolapp/sos/SOSACManager.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration form at vrapp.sos.state.tx.us. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar n their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1 in order to be accepted.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 2021 uniform election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

