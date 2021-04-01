All-State Sachse students recognized

Several Sachse High School students were recognized for being selected for the Texas Mu­sic Educators Association All- State band and choir during the March 23 Garland ISD board of trustees regular meeting.

All-State starts with auditions each fall across the state, then top students are selected to per­form during the annual TMEA clinic and convention, which will be held virtually this year.

Joseph Figarelli, director of performing and visual arts for Garland ISD, said over 70,000 students throughout the state audition for a spot in one of 18 All-State bands, choirs and or­chestras. They audition in front of a selected panel of judges and are chosen to perform.

He said 1,810 students are se­lected, which is the highest hon­or a Texas music student can re­ceive. Nine students from Sachse High School were selected, more than any other GISD campus. Sophia Figarelli, a sophomore who plans to attend Baylor to major in medicine, was chosen to play oboe in the All-State band. Alyssa Soto, also a sophomore, is joining Sophia to play flute. Alys­sa plans to attend the University of North Texas and major in music. Both students were selected for the first time this year.

Junior Hannah Galt was selected for the All-State mixed choir. Han­nah said it is her second year to be selected. She plans to attend Texas Tech University after graduation, where she will study pre-medicine.

Madison Littrell, a sophomore, was also selected for the All-State mixed choir. This is Madison’s first year. She plans to attend Texas A&M to major in veterinarian stud­ies.

Kate Odom, a junior, was select­ed to be a part of the treble choir. It is her first year, and she plans on attending Texas A&M to major in nursing. Kirsten Ritcheson was also selected for the treble choir. The se­nior said it is her first year to par­ticipate and plans to attend Texas Tech University, where she intends to major in marketing.

Sophomore Denniel Santos was selected for the tenor bass choir. It is Denniel’s second year to be cho­sen. He plans to attend Texas A&M to major in music education.

Senior Makenna Weatherby was selected for the mixed choir. It is her first year. She plans to attend Baylor to major in choral music ed­ucation.

Sophomore Bella Zitzelberger was also selected for treble choir. It is her first year. Bella plans to attend Baylor University to study music education.

The Sachse High School Band and assistant band directors are Holly Taylor and Kevin McDonald, respectively. The Choir director is Kristen Poligala.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]