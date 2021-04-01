Chamber of Commerce holds virtual award gala

Sachse Chamber of Commerce Chair Teddy Kinzer declared “pants optional” for the annual award gala, held virtually this year.

The gala, hosted by Marty Kogel of Edward Jones and Jeanie Marten of Jeanie Marten Real Estate, took place over Zoom March 25, with a viewing party held at Community BBQ and Grill.

Although the event was virtual, the chamber dropped off swag bags with vouchers for Frankie’s Casa and Com­munity BBQ. Attendees were also treated with the recipe and ingredients to make an Orange Dreamsicle cocktail, courtesy of the chamber’s newest member Lock­wood Distilling Co. based in Richardson. Owner Evan Batt gave a brief video tour of the distillery, and mixologist Julie Campbell walked attendees through the steps to mix the cocktail.

Kinzer spoke briefly on the past year’s challenges along with a hopeful return to in-person events in 2021.

“Zoom, Zoom, Zoom,” Kinzer said. “Everything was Zoom.”

Kinzer said they were fortunate enough to host a socially distanced golf tournament, and Fallfest was trans­formed into a month-long event. Kinzer said it showed they could still host fun stuff for the community and still be so­cially distanced.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]