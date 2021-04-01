Code of ethics addressed after complaint

Sachse City Council held a workshop meeting to discuss the code of ethics among city councilmembers ahead of the March 15 regular meeting.
The discussion came about after comments by Sachse residents Scott McMurdie during the citizen input appearance during the March 1 regular meeting from Sachse resident Scott McMurdie after a situation between Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Councilmember Chance Lindsey.
According to McMurdie, CERT assisted Sachse Fire-Rescue in responding to a structure fire. After the fire, one member wrote a letter to other CERT members asking about the process and effectiveness of CERT as it related to the fire and questioned whether or not standard procedures were followed.
Lindsey sent an immediate response to the member who wrote the original letter, seemingly on behalf of CERT leadership. According to McMurdie, Lindsay then sent a second letter on behalf of the Sachse Citizen Corps, of which he is president.
McMurdie asked council to review the policy about councilmembers sitting on other boards, saying it creates ethical challenges and liability on the city. He said there is a conflict of interest when a councilmember sends letters as CERT leadership or a board president to private citizens.
McMurdie urged council to reconsider which boards councilmembers may serve concurrently and what boards a sitting councilmember’s spouse may serve as well.
Mayor Mike Felix said there are chain of command issues when a councilmember is on a board that a Sachse department head reports to, such as CERT.
Councilmember Cullen King said he has heard from several residents who have expressed a perception concern.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]