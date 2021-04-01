Lady Mustangs coast to first round victory

The Sachse Lady Mustangs came on strong to end the regular season, but a loss in the last game of the season meant they entered the postseason as the two-seed from District 9-6A.

That set up a date against Rockwall Heath at Mesquite ISD Stadium on March 26, where the Lady Mustangs dominated the ball and possession on the way to a 4-0 victory in the bi-district playoff round.

Leading the way for Sachse was Paige Baumgartner, who controlled the ball in the middle of the field for the Lady Mustangs and pushed possession all game long. She opened the game with a goal off of a nice pass that put her one-on-one with the goalkeeper. With 32 minutes remaining in the first half, it was a great start for Sachse, who almost scored a second time in quick succession to push the tempo.

They broke through once again when Baumgartner made a 20-yard run with the ball at her feet and slid a through ball to Storm Harris. She did the rest of the work, side-stepping the keeper and finishing to the open net to double Sachse’s lead with 14 minutes remaining in the first half.

Into the second half, it was a continued onslaught from Sachse that was meant with some resistance from the Heath goalkeeper. She held out shot after shot to keep the score at 2-0, but couldn’t do anything when Isabella Savatterre hit a perfect shot from outside the box and into the top left corner. Dribbling to her right and shooting across her body, it caught the entire Heath defense by surprise.

Savatterre struck again with a cross with about 30 minutes to go in the contest, as she found Harris in the middle of the box, who calmly collected the ball with one touch and then slotted it past the keeper, finishing the 4-0 win. Sachse moves to the area championship still having not lost a game in regulation since Jan. 26.

They’ll meet Belton High School in round two, a game that happened on March 30, with kickoff taking place at 7 p.m. at Mexia High School.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]