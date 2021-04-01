Sachse track teams finish second at district championships

The Sachse boys and girls track and field teams ended the season as runners-up in the boys and girls track and field District 9-6A championship.

Competing in the championships on March 30 and 31, the Wylie Pirates won the district with relative ease, finishing with 205 points. Sachse (103), Lakeview Centennial (98), Naaman Forest (86) and Rowlett (62) rounded out the top five in the boys division.

The girls had a more competitive finish but Wylie came out on top again, finishing with 236 points. Sachse was their closest competitor (202), while Naaman Forest (91), Garland (43) and Lakeview Centennial (26) each finished in the top five as well.

With the top four in each competition earning a spot in the area championship on April 15, Sachse had many qualifiers throughout the competition. In the girls 100-meter dash, Hannah Lowe (12.79) and Mitzi Harrison (12.96) finished third and fourth, respectively.

The girls also had two representatives in the 200, with Kennedy Swan (25.20) finishing second in a photo finish to Wylie’s Trinity Johnson. Nia Johnson also was able to qualify, finishing fourth (26.84).

In the 400-meter dash, Lazariah Bethany finished third overall (1:01.51) while the boys finally got on the board with two qualifiers. Jamari Harts (48.50) finished first overall, while his teammate Jaqualand Fields came in third place (49.7).

It was the girls again who had qualifiers in the long-distance events, with Sachse’s Anna Eischen (5:49.75), Madison Ramirez (5:55.41) and Gracia Leonard (5:57.4) qualifying by finishing second, third and fourth, respectively. The three runners also finished in the same spot in the 3200-meter, as Wylie’s Liv Lambert finished first overall in both events.

In the relay events, all of Sachse’s relay teams qualified for the area championship, with the girls finishing third (50.78) in the 4×100, and the boys finishing in fourth (43.19). In the 4×200, the girls won the event (1:45.91) and the boys coming in fourth (1:32.82). Sachse boys won the 4×400 (3:25.1) while girls came in second place (4:21.29).

Two Sachse athletes qualified for the area in the hurdling events, with Grayson Boyle finishing first in the boys 300-meter hurdles (41.85) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.92). For the girls team, Mya Henson finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (49.35) and fourth in the 100-meter event (17.5).

Sachse excelled in the field events, starting with the girls discus throw. Favor Anyanwu (124-11) had the longest throw of the afternoon, while Nya Brown (97-11) came in second place.

Anyanwu also finished first overall in the girls shot put (36-08.75) and her teammate Kinnidi Hampton came in fourth place (30-10.5).

Alex Orji came in first place overall in the boys high jump (6-03) while his teammate Kai Smith came in fourth place to qualify (5-10). Orji also qualified in the boys long jump event for the Mustangs, finishing third overall (22-04.5).

Sachse girls had two qualifiers in the girls long jump, with Swann finishing third (17-07.25) and Bethany finishing fourth (17-01.5).

The Mustangs had two pole-vault qualifiers, with Ally Cheek finishing second in the girls competition by tiebreaker (9-0) and Jack Wilson finishing fourth for the boys (11-0).

