Dallas County reported 14 COVID related deaths, 211 new cases today, Monday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 14 deaths and 211 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the last two days on Apr 5. The county has reported 3,605 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 252,656.

The county is also reporting a total of 39,708 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 297,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of April 4, 46.7% of individuals 65 and older are fully vaccinated in Dallas County. Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park resumed today and will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 100’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse last reported 2,153 COVID-19 cases through, March 25. No other updates have been released.

To date, a total of 19 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; two cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Two have been hospitalized and five had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 12 was 208, which is a rate of 7.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, and with 7.6% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 12 (week ending 3/27/21).

An outbreak of over 70 cases of COVID-19 has been reported associated with attendees at a high school dance and dinner on March 13th, including subsequent spread into their household members. During the past 30 days, there were 1,511 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 452 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

There are currently 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,297 residents and 2,395 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,032 have been hospitalized and 699 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Twelve outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 434 residents and 208 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 180 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 2. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 370 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

UTSW forecasting recently reflected an increase within their model with hospitalizations between 120-180 and daily case counts of 400 by April 19th.

