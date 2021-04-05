No COVID related deaths reported in Collin County since last month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 4. In Collin County, no new COVID related deaths have been reported since Mar. 31.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 72,197 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 1,013 active cases and a total of 86, 030 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 797 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 91 are hospitalized with COVID-19, no change from yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 23 cases throughout the state at 2,817 of which 531 cases, 19 lower than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]