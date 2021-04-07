Council reconsiders July 4 celebration

Sachse City Council considered changes to the Red, White & Blue Blast, which will be held July 3 this year during the April 5 regular meeting, held at City Hall for the first time since March 2020.

With the vaccine now widely available to all Texans, Parks and Recreation Director Lance Whitworth said he wanted to discuss the possibility of returning to an event closer to what the city has provided in the past.

Most of the council was eager to return to normalcy while also keeping public safety in mind, but concerns about social distance were expressed.

Ultimately, council decided to move forward with the event presented by Whitworth, but they did ask for updates in the future.

The next city council meeting will be held at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. April 19.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]