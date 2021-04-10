Dallas County reports 18 COVID related deaths, 294 new cases today, Friday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 18 deaths and 294 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 9. The county has reported 3,687 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 253,668.

The county is also reporting a total of 39,991 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 328,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park resumed today and will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was this morning, Apr 9 and shows 41 active cases in the city, 26 in Dallas County and 15 in Collin County.

Twenty-seven additional cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 and 4 additional cases of B.1.429 variants have been identified in residents of Dallas County. To date, a total of 46 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Three have been hospitalized and seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 12 was 218, which is a rate of 8.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, and with 7.6% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 12 (week ending 3/27/21).

An outbreak of over 70 cases of COVID-19 has been reported associated with attendees at a high school dance and dinner on March 13th, including subsequent spread into their household members. During the past 30 days, there were 1,110 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 351 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Fifteen of the newly reported cases over the past week have been associated with youth sports.

There are currently 18 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,298 residents and 2,396 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,034 have been hospitalized and 701 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twelve outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 434 residents and 208 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 197 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 8. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 440 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

UTSW forecasting reflects an increase within their model with hospitalizations between 140-190 and daily case counts of 480 by April 22nd.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]