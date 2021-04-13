Dallas County reported 21 COVID related deaths, 262 new cases today, Tuesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 21 deaths and 262 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 13. The county has reported 3,727 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 254,367.

The county is also reporting a total of 40,245 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 356,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Addison. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Sunnyvale. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 9 and shows 41 active cases in the city, 26 in Dallas County and 15 in Collin County.

Eleven additional cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variants have been identified in residents of Dallas County. To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 13 was 197, which is a rate of 7.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, and with 8.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 13 (week ending 4/3/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 1,110 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 351 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Fifteen of the newly reported cases over the past week have been associated with youth sports. There are currently 22 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,307 residents and 2,435 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,044 have been hospitalized and 716 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Nine outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 486 residents and 214 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 197 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 12. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 381 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects a decrease within their model with hospitalizations between 110-170 and daily case counts of 350 by April 26th.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]