Dallas County reported 20 COVID related deaths, 285 new cases today, Wednesday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 20 deaths and 285 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Apr 14. The county has reported 3,747 total deaths to date. The total confirmed cases are 254,591.

The county is also reporting a total of 40,306 probable COVID cases.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Since starting vaccinations, 359,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses at Fair Park will continue through Saturday.

The additional deaths reported include:

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse is only reporting active and recovered/removed cases according to city officials. According to the city’s website, as its staff receives information from the city’s health authority, updates will be provided. The last update was Apr 9 and shows 41 active cases in the city, 26 in Dallas County and 15 in Collin County.

To date, a total of 57 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; six cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized with 2 requiring intensive care unit admission. Seven had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 13 was 202, which is a rate of 7.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, and with 8.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 13 (week ending 4/3/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 1,110 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 351 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. Fifteen of the newly reported cases over the past week have been associated with youth sports.

There are currently 22 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,307 residents and 2,435 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,044 have been hospitalized and 716 have died. About 20% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Nine outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 486 residents and 214 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 204 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on April 13. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 467 for the same time-period, which represents around 15 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated UTSW forecasting reflects an increase within their model with hospitalizations between 140-180 and daily case counts of 350 by April 29th.

