State reports one COVID related death, 16 new Collin County cases today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 14.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 72,868 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 903 active cases and a total of 87,114 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 808 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 105 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 more than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 42 cases throughout the state at 2,960 of which 541 cases, six more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]