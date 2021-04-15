Council reconsiders July 4 celebration

Sachse City Council consid­ered changes to the Red, White & Blue Blast during the April 5 meeting – the first in-person regular meeting since March 2, 2020.

Options for the July 3 cele­bration were initially discussed during the Jan. 19 council meet­ing.

At that time, Dallas County Health and Human Services of­ficials were estimating the vac­cine would not be available to the general public until July.

As a result, Parks and Rec­reation Director Lance Whit­worth presented several options for consideration for the Red, White & Blue Blast. It was recommended by council to provide the fireworks portion of the celebration along with a drive-thru food event.

With the vaccine now widely available to all Texans, the di­rector said he wanted to discuss the possibility of returning to an event closer to what the city has provided in the past.

Whitworth said staff has contacted vendors to determine their availability should the city move forward.

Several vendors, includ­ing the band, petting zoo and Jumperbee – a vendor that rents carnival rides, bounce houses and other items – said they are available should the city decide to move forward with the cele­bration.

The proposed drive-thru food event was not well-received by food vendors, says Whitworth, but added they would be willing to participate in the event at the park.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]