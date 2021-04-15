Dallas County launches vaccine scheduler

Dallas County residents now have the opportunity to schedule a same-day or next-day appointment for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center through the Dallas County website.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has transitioned from the registration waitlist to a vaccination scheduler since the vaccine supply has increased and the waitlist has been exhausted. DCHHS received 11,000 doses of Moderna and 11,700 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services for the week of April 12.

Residents ages 55 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine at Fair Park without pre-registering by simply showing a photo ID at Gate 2 or Gate 10 during operating hours.

“There is plenty of vaccine,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news release dated April 14. “What’s stopping you from getting yours this week?”

Director of DCHHS Dr. Philip Huang said, “We recognized that there are people who are not able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment and are in need of other ways to get access to the vaccine. This system is intended to make the pathway to getting vaccinated easier for Dallas County residents. We urge everyone in Dallas County to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

To register and make an appointment, Dallas County residents can to go https://dallas-county.quickscreen.health.dallas-co#/screening. Additionally, residents may call 1-888-IMMUNE9 (855-466-8639) for an appointment. Individuals who have previously registered on the DCHHS waitlist but has not been contacted yet are encouraged to re-register for a same-day or next-day appointment. Dallas County is currently administering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine at Fair Park, but on different days.

For the vaccine calendar and daily operating hours, visit dallascounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-landing.php.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]