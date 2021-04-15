FFA Stock Show breeds winning results

Several Sachse High School students picked up some of the top awards at the Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale.
The event for Sachse FFA students was held April 8-10 at the GISD Agriculture Barn located at 2210 Pleasant Valley Road in Sachse for the first time. In the past, the stock show was held at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person attendance was limited to student invitees only. The plant sale was canceled because of damage caused by the February winter storm.
This year’s show was live streamed via GRS-TV’s YouTube Channel.
Garland ISD Agriculture Science teacher Justin Browne said of the participating SHS ag students, several qualified for auction, offering students the opportunity to sell their livestock in a special sale held April 10 after the stock show.
Showing the Grand Champion for Market Hog and Breeding Gilt was Lainey Hargrove of Rowlett High School. Lainey also picked up the Grand Champion Hog Showman award. Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog went to Cassy McEntee of Sachse High School. Bailey McEntee of Sachse High School won Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]