FFA Stock Show breeds winning results

Several Sachse High School students picked up some of the top awards at the Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale.

The event for Sachse FFA students was held April 8-10 at the GISD Agriculture Barn located at 2210 Pleasant Val­ley Road in Sachse for the first time. In the past, the stock show was held at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person atten­dance was limited to student invitees only. The plant sale was canceled because of dam­age caused by the February winter storm.

This year’s show was live streamed via GRS-TV’s You­Tube Channel.

Garland ISD Agriculture Sci­ence teacher Justin Browne said of the participating SHS ag stu­dents, several qualified for auc­tion, offering students the op­portunity to sell their livestock in a special sale held April 10 after the stock show.

Showing the Grand Champi­on for Market Hog and Breed­ing Gilt was Lainey Hargrove of Rowlett High School. Lainey also picked up the Grand Cham­pion Hog Showman award. Re­serve Grand Champion Market Hog went to Cassy McEntee of Sachse High School. Bailey McEntee of Sachse High School won Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]